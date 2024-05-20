Pushpa 2 being shot in THIS area of Hyderabad, crores invested

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is highly anticipated ventures among the big upcoming Tollywood films. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is set to release in theaters worldwide on August 15, 2024.

The shooting of Pushpa 2 is in its final stages, with the makers working at a fast pace. According to latest reports, the filming is currently taking place in Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, a massive set depicting a Malaysian theme has been erected in RFC. Several crores have been invested in creating this set. Few important scenes are being shot here.

Director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make this film a super hit. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates as the release date approaches. The massive budget of Pushpa 2 is Rs 500 crore.