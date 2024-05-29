‘Pushpa 2’: Check out Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s new hookstep in 2nd song ‘Angaaron’

Mumbai: Finally, the makers of the ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ treated fans with lyrical video of the second single ‘Angaaron’, featuring the chemistry of Pushpa Raj and Srivalli.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics are written by Raqueeb Alam with the vocals given by Shreya Ghoshal.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and penned a gratitude note for being a part of the song.

The note read, “I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and HERE it is.. !! It’s the couple’s song.. It’s the family’s song..it’s the sibling’s song..it’s the friend’s song..It’s the bestie’s song..it’s THE song. I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.!I love you.. and we present to you..Srivalli and Pushpa ! “

The video gives a glimpse into actual sets of film. Director Sukumar is seen enjoying shooting this song. Allu Arjun and Rashmika are seen dancing to the tune of ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya with the rest of the cast and crew.

The song promises to be another catchy track just like ‘Saami Saami’ from the first installment.

The song is released in 6 different languages: Sooseki (Telugu), Angaaron (Hindi), Soodaana (Tamil), Nodoka (Kannada), Kandaalo (Malayalam), and Aaguner (Bengali.

Recently, film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with the song teaser video and captioned it, “The Couple Song Announcement Video.”

The teaser features Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Pushpa 2. She can be seen doing Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun’s signature hand step.

Earlier this month, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, the film’s first track, was released in a whopping six languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali – ensuring a pan-India mass appeal.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other south Indian languages and Hindi.