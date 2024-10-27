Pushpa 2 creates global buzz, premiering on record number of screens

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for Allu Arjun fans! Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, will release on December 5, one day earlier than originally planned. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this early release is a special treat for fans who have been eagerly waiting to see what happens next in Pushpa Raj’s journey.

Originally scheduled for December 6, the movie’s release was moved up by a day to meet massive fan demand. Producers shared this news, saying it’s their way of rewarding fans’ enthusiasm and support. Early morning shows will begin at 5 AM on December 5, letting fans enjoy the action-packed film as soon as possible.

Record-Breaking Global Release

Pushpa 2 isn’t just big in India; it’s making waves worldwide. The film will release on more than 11,500 screens globally, a record for any Indian movie. In India, it will show on over 6,500 screens, while internationally, fans can watch it on more than 5,000 screens. This massive release shows just how much excitement surrounds Pushpa: The Rule across the globe.

Huge Pre-Release Revenue

The buzz for Pushpa: The Rule is sky-high, with the film already earning over Rs 1,100 crore from pre-release deals. This is a historic achievement and shows how much fans and distributors are looking forward to it. From ticket sales to distribution rights, this movie is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

With no paid premieres and early screenings, Pushpa: The Rule promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans everywhere.