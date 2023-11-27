Pushpa 2 Fees: Allu Arjun becomes highest paid actor in India?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s career soared to new heights with the success of Pushpa in 2021, turning him into an overnight pan-India sensation. Now, the much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2, is set to release on August 15, 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The film, currently in the production stage, has been grabbing headlines daily, with the latest buzz focusing on the surprising details of Allu Arjun’s remuneration for the sequel.

Allu Arjun from Pushpa (Twitter)

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Remuneration

Latest reports from the industry suggest Allu Arjun is taking a remarkable 33% share of the total revenue generated from pre-sales, including theatrical, OTT, satellite, dubbing, and audio rights. If rumors hold true, this deal could see Allu Arjun taking home a staggering Rs 330+ crores, potentially setting a new record in the industry.

Currently, superstar Rajinikanth is the highest paid star in India. He is rumored to charge Rs 210 crores for his latest film and Allu Arjun’s latest deal catching all attention. Other big names like Prabhas, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charge around Rs 150-200 crores for their projects.

If Bunny’s latest salary reports are to be believed, this lucrative agreement positions him as the highest-paid actor in the country, surpassing industry stalwarts and setting a new benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry. Let’s wait for more interesting inside updates on the movie.