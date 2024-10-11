Pushpa 2, Game Changer’s reported NEW release dates

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans are eagerly awaiting two major films, Pushpa 2 and Game Changer. However, both movies are facing difficulties in locking down their release dates. To avoid a clash at the box office, one film is being planned for an earlier release, while the other has chosen to push its date further.

Pushpa 2: Going for an Early Release

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has generated a lot of anticipation. Initially slated for a December 6 release, the team is now considering moving it a day earlier to December 5. This move would give the film a stronger opening weekend, with an extra day to attract more viewers.

The production of Pushpa 2 is almost complete, with only the final portions left to shoot. Fans are also excited about the upcoming release of the third single from the movie. With Game Changer being delayed rumours, Pushpa 2 will have no major competitors in December, allowing it to dominate the box office.

Game Changer: Delayed to 2025 ??

Ram Charan’s Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, has faced several delays during production. Initially the movie was aiming for a Christmas 2024 release. But now the latest buzz is that the team is now planning to push the release to Sankranti 2025. This shift to January 10, 2025, is a strategic move since Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which ensures a larger audience.

If this delay happens, Game Changer will avoid competing with Pushpa 2, and the extra time will help the team perfect the film.

These changes will benefit fans who are excited to see both films. Pushpa 2 will now take center stage in December, while Game Changer might release during the festive Sankranti season. Without a box office clash, both movies can have their moments of success.