Pushpa 2 makers reject Triptii Dimri, then take U-turn

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri is one of Bollywood’s fastest-rising stars. With her impressive movie choices and performances, 2024 is set to be a big year for her. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. But there’s also talk that she was almost cast in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Was Triptii Dimri Almost Cast in Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2 has been making headlines, especially because of an upcoming item song that has everyone talking. There were rumors that Triptii Dimri, fresh off her success in Animal, was in talks to perform in this song. Some reports even said she was offered Rs 5 crores for it.

Allu Arjun and Triptii Dimri (Instagram)

The song, rumored to be a remix of the popular Oo Antava from the first Pushpa movie, has fans excited. Many thought Triptii’s rising star power would make her perfect for it. However, sources say that after auditioning, she was rejected by director Sukumar, who felt she didn’t quite fit the role of an item girl who could captivate the audience.

Though Triptii didn’t make it into Pushpa 2 initially, things might still change. Her recent song Mere Mehboob from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video got a lot of attention online. Some fans criticized her for “sleazy” dance moves, but those same moves caught the eye of the Pushpa 2 team. Now, there’s talk that the director may be reconsidering her for the item song. Could this be her chance to break into South Indian cinema?

What’s Next for Triptii Dimri?

Even if she doesn’t join Pushpa 2, Triptii has plenty of exciting movies lined up. Her next film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, will release on October 11, 2024. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. Plus, she’s set to star with Shahid Kapoor in an action movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.