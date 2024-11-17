Pushpa 2 promotions: Biggest campaign in Indian cinema history

Hyderabad: The buzz is real! Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Scheduled to release on December 5, 2024, this sequel promises even more drama, action, and intense rivalries than its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise.

Promotions on an Unbelievable Scale

The promotions for Pushpa 2 are making history, with an eye-watering budget of Rs 150 crore. This is not just the producers footing the bill—numerous top brands have joined the campaign, each contributing Rs 10 to 20 crore to ensure the movie dominates every platform.

From television ads and digital campaigns to massive billboards, the promotions will be hard to miss. Territory-specific and state-wise strategies have been carefully designed to reach audiences in every corner of India. This ambitious marketing push is setting new standards in Indian cinema.

The movie’s promotions kick off with a seven-city tour, including Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The first stop is Patna on November 17, where the trailer will be launched at 6:03 PM. Fans will also get a chance to meet stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at the event.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 will release on December 5, 2024, on an enormous scale. With 12,000 screens worldwide, the film is set to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema history. Advance ticket sales in the United States have already broken records, showing just how excited fans are.