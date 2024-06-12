Pushpa 2 release likely to be postponed over pending works

Hyderabad: The most anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule is in full swing, with the team working tirelessly to meet the ambitious deadline set by Allu Arjun. The star has mandated that shooting wrap up by mid-June, but the complexity of the project means that an additional month may be necessary to complete the filming.

Director Sukumar, known for his attention to detail, has recently re-envisioned certain scenes, leading to reshoots that promise to elevate the film’s narrative and visual appeal. The film’s antagonist, played by the versatile Fahadh Faasil, has dedicated his dates to the project, and his scenes are currently being filmed.

However, the film has encountered a significant change behind the scenes. Editor Karthika Srinivas, who had been a part of Sukumar’s team for years, has parted ways due to creative differences. In his stead, Navin Nooli, a top editor with a track record of successful films, has taken over the editing responsibilities.

Sukumar’s commitment to delivering a visual spectacle has led to concerns about the VFX work, which is crucial to the storytelling of “Pushpa 2: The Rule”. The director is reportedly not satisfied with the current state of the VFX, indicating that more time will be needed to achieve the desired quality.

Given these developments, it seems increasingly unlikely that “Pushpa 2: The Rule” will be able to meet its scheduled release date of August 15th. Despite the pressure from the makers and Allu Arjun’s insistence on adhering to the timeline, the film’s completion within the planned schedule appears to be a heavy task.

As the shoot is expected to continue until the end of July, fans and industry insiders alike are left in suspense, wondering whether the sequel to the blockbuster hit “Pushpa: The Rise” will grace the screens on time or postponed.