Pushpa 2: Anticipated sequel boasts Rs. 300 crore budget

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is abuzz with excitement ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, is all set to hit the screens soon. The film, starring Allu Arjun in the lead, is expected to take the cinematic experience to new heights again.

The anticipation is further fueled by the film’s impressive budget, reported to be a staggering over Rs. 300 crores, promising an action-packed pan-India experience.

Changes In Pushpa 2: The Rule

Recently, the film encountered a significant change behind the scenes. Editor Karthika Srinivas, who had been working with director Sukumar for several years, parted ways with the project due to creative differences. And now, according to the latest report in Telugu 360, top editor Navin Nooli, known for his work on several high-profile films, has been brought on board. The recent posters and the second single have reflected this change, with Srinivas’s name being removed.

The sequel has already made waves with its soundtrack, particularly the song Sooseki, performed by Rashmika Mandanna. The track has set the internet on fire, showcasing the immense popularity and influence of the film’s music.

Also Read Iconic moment loading! Allu Arjun to dance wearing a saree

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.