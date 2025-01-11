Pushpa 2 stampede: Court exempts Allu Arjun to appear before police station

Hyderabad: In a major relief to actor Allu Arjun, the Nampally court on Saturday, January 11, exempted him from appearing at the Chikkadapally police station every Sunday and allowed him to travel abroad.

Allu Arjun was required to appear before the police station as part of his bail condition set by the Nampally court concerning the stampede incident in Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier of his latest movie Pushpa 2 The Rise. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, lost her life while her eight-year-old son was critically injured.

The actor had requested the exemption citing security reasons. Listed as accused No 11 in the case, Allu Arjun was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3. As per the court’s directives, the actor was required to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or until the charge sheet is filed, whichever comes earlier. Additionally, the court instructed the Pushpa star not to change his residential address without prior intimation to the court.

Also Read Hyderabad: Allu Arjun appears before police in stampede death case

Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 team pledge Rs 2 crore aid for stampede victim’s family

Following the tragic incident, Allu Arjun announced Rs 2 crore for the deceased family.

The actor’s father Allu Arvind told the media that the cheque was handed over to Dil Raju, chairman, of Telangana State Film Development Corporation. While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie have extended assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Film’s director Sukumar has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.