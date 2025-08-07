Pushpa 2 stampede: NHRC issues showcause notices to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the report submitted by the police department regarding the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the film “Pushpa-2.”

The commission has issued show-cause notices to the Telangana chief secretary and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

NHRC unhappy with police

The NHRC expressed its displeasure, stating that the police machinery appeared to be negligent in providing adequate security despite a large crowd gathering.

The commission questioned why it shouldn’t order a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Revathi, who lost her life in the incident.

The commission has also directed the police commissioner to conduct an impartial investigation into the case and submit a report within six weeks.

The NHRC’s strong stance highlights the importance of public safety and accountability from law enforcement agencies during such events.