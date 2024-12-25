Pushpa 2 stampede: Tollywood biggies to meet Telangana CM tomorrow

Hyderabad: Prominent Tollywood members will meet chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, December 26, at the Integrated Command and Control Building at Banjara Hills Road No 12.

The meeting is seen as an attempt to bridge the widening gap between the Telugu film industry and the Congress government post a series of “attacks” on film personalities.

The demolition of N Convention belonging to Nagarjuna, the controversy surrounding veteran actor Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Mohan, road widening works at actor Bala Krishna’s house and the latest stampede episode at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju took the initiative to arrange the meeting following the political storm over the Allu Arjun episode.

Come to Andhra, TDP to Telugu movie industry

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Palla Srinivasa Rao recently stated that the Telugu film industry would be welcomed if it was willing to relocate from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh.

Eminent actor and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan had also suggested the Telugu film industry to shift its base to Andhra.

After his return from the United States, Dil Raju met Allu Arvind and his family. On Wednesday, he visited KIMS Hospital where Sandhya Theatre stampede victim Sri Tej is receiving treatment along with Allu Arvind.