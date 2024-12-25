Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 team pledge Rs 2 crore aid for stampede victim’s family

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, producers and director of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘ have announced Rs 2 crore for the family of 35-year-old Revathi who was killed and her son who was critically injured during the premiere show of the movie at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Allu Arjun’s father and well-known producer Allu Arvind made the announcement on Wednesday, December 25, after meeting Sri Teja, who is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital.

Speaking to media, Allu Arvind told media that the cheque was handed over to Dil Raju, chairman, Telangana State Film Development Corporation. Allu Arvind said to support the boy and his family, the film unit decided to give financial assistance of Rs 2 crore.

While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie have extended assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Film’s director Sukumar has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Allu Arvind said they spoke to doctors and were happy to know that he is recovering. Allu Arjun had announced Rs 25 lakh for the family two days after the incident. He had also assured all support to the family including treatment expenses of the boy.

Also Read Hyderabad police warns against fake videos, news on Pushpa 2 stampede

Sri Tej’s father Bhaskar had said on Tuesday that he received a demand draft of Rs 10 lakh from Allu Arjun. Bhaskar said that the actor’s manager is also in regular touch with the family to get updates on the boy’s condition. The family is receiving support from both the Telangana government and Allu Arjun.

Bhaskar said state minister for roads and buildings and cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gave them a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

The boy’s father said after 20 days, they noticed some body movement. “He also opened his eyes but did not recognise any of us,” he said.

A woman named Revathi died and her son Sri Tej was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Allu Arjun was arrested in the case on December 13 and was released on interim bail the next day. The Chikkadpally Police, which registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, interrogated Allu Arjun for more than three hours on Tuesday.