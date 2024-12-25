Hyderabad police warns against fake videos, news on Pushpa 2 stampede

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have warned of strict action against the circulation of fake videos in the stampede case of December 4 during the Pushpa 2 premiere.

It is to be noted that a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads during the premier of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise. One woman died and her son fell unconscious and remains critical at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Warning against the circulation of fake videos, the Hyderabad police said, “It has come to our attention that some people have posted false videos that the stampede took place before Allu Arjun’s arrival. The police department has already placed before the public the facts known during the investigation of this incident in the form of a video.”

The statement further said that to mislead some people, it has come to our attention that some videos have been deliberately posted on social media, to create the effect that a stampede had occurred before Allu Arjun’s arrival.

During the investigation of the case, action will be taken as per law against those who spread such deliberate false propaganda. In this regard, false propaganda to defame the police department will be taken seriously. The police department is investigating this case with great commitment to the death of an innocent woman and the life of a child.

“It will not be tolerated if anyone propagates false propaganda and speculations through social media to question it. Any citizen who has evidence or additional information regarding this incident can provide it to the police department. But, on behalf of the police department, we request you not to make your own comments. We appeal to people not to believe false propaganda on social media,” the police said.