Hyderabad police disputes Allu Arjun’s claims, releases video of stampede footage

Hyderabad: In a contrasting statement to actor Allu Arjun’s claim that he left Sandhya Theatre shortly after his manager informed him about the overcrowding on the night of the stampede during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2 The Rise, the Hyderabad police released a video, on Sunday, December 22, showing the actor was instead escorted out by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and other officers.

The compiled video of the Sandhya Theater pushpa 2 stampede incident was released by the Hyderabad police on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/PM9yZ5EAIp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 22, 2024

The incident, which occurred on the night of December 2 resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi. Her minor son Sri Teja was severely injured and is currently battling for his life in KIMS hospital.

Giving details of the incident, city police commissioner CV Anand showed a compilation of videos gathered by the Hyderabad police and from various social media handles, while releasing the annual report of police-2024 at the integrated command control centre (ICCC).

The video clearly shows Allu Arjun emerging from the sunroof of his car and waving at the crowd with the scene continuing from the RTC crossroads until he entered the theatre.

Allu Arjun’s bouncers are seen pushing the overexcited crowd, including police officers who were clearly unable to control the intensity. They finally resort to lathi charge to control the maddening crowd.

Once inside the theatre, Allu Arjun instructs his staff to close the doors, thus forcing the crowd towards the inner balcony.

Deceased Revathi looks frightened

The video then pans to the deceased Revathi with her son Sri Teja waiting outside the theatre, looking worried.

She and her family were seated at the lower balcony. As Allu Arjun entered the balcony with his family and staff, the exhilarated crowd in the lower balcony started climbing the seats to get a glimpse of the actor.

As the crowd swelled, Revathi and Sri Teja were caught in the chaos, leaving them inside the hall while her husband and their daughter were outside.

A little while later at around 9:45 pm to 9:50 pm, an unconscious Revanthi and her son are seen brought into the lobby of the theatre near the canteen, from where the police rush to evacuate them. Outside the theatre, the police try to resuscitate her and her son. They were rushed to the hospital where Revathi was declared dead. Sri Teja is currently on ventilator support at KIMS Hospital.

Immediately told Allu Arjun’s manager about the situation: ACP

According to ACP L Ramesh Kumar, he approached the actor’s manager Santosh and informed him about Revathi’s death and the gravity of the situation. The manager allegedly did not inform the actor.

“I then went inside the theatre, informed Allu Arjun about the stampede and asked him to leave the premises immediately. I also informed him that a woman had died and a child was left critical. However, he said he will leave when the film ends,” the ACP said.

“I went to the DCP and informed him about the situation. It was after the DCP”s intervention that Allu Arjun and his family and staff were escorted outside the venue,” the ACP said.

Footage of Allu Arjun along with his wife and actress Rashmika Mandana being whisked away from the theatre hall by the police is shown. The actor can be seen blowing kisses in the air and waving at the crowd before leaving the scene.

Tried my best to save Revathi: CI

Recounting the horrific experience, an emotional Chikkadpally circle inspector B Raju Naik told the press that he tried his best to save Revathi but could not.

“Despite doing everything we could, we couldn’t save Revathi’s life,” he said, wiping off his tears with a handkerchief.

“When I fell near the gate, I wasn’t sure about my survival. I hope Revathi’s son survives,” he said. The circle inspector said that the incident had left him in trauma.

Visuals of the circle inspector and his team of police officials trying to retrieve Revathi and her son were the first to come out on social media platforms highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

He also mentioned that the management of Sandhya Theatre had informed him that Allu Arjun was only visiting the theatre and not conducting a roadshow or any event there. He further stated that he had denied the permission requested by the theatre management, citing the potential risks due to the two theatres sharing the same entrance.

No one is above law: Commissioner

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, who refrained from commenting, has left it to the public’s judgment and discretion to watch the video and form their own opinions.

Sending a stern warning, CV Anand said that stringent action would be taken against bouncers and agencies supplying bouncers to VIPs and VVIPs if they dared to touch a police official on duty. “The VIPs and VVIPs, along with the agencies supplying bouncers will be responsible for anything that happens due to the actions of their bouncers,” he said.

On what further legal action will be initiated against Allu Arjun since he received an anticipatory bail, the police commissioner refused to comment.

