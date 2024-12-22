Video: Allu Arjun’s residence attacked with tomatoes

Hyderabad: A group of miscreants attacked Allu Arjun’s residence on Sunday, December 22 by throwing tomatoes and damaging flower pots.

The group reportedly associated with the OU JAC created chaos while raising slogans demanding justice for Revathi’s family. They also intercepted Allu Arjun’s staff while continuing to throw tomatoes at the residence.

Unverified reports suggest that stones were also thrown during the attack.

Allu Arjun’s residence attacked with tomatoes



The OU JAC demanded the actor pay a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the family. The students, holding placards, squatted on the road in front of the gate.

On information, police rushed to the spot and whisked away the OUJAC members. Additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure there is no law and order breakdown.

The stampede on December 4 resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi, who was caught in the chaos outside the theatre. Sri Teja was hospitalised with critical injuries, leading to widespread public concern and media attention.

On Sunday, the Telangana director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitendra ensured that the security and safety of citizens is paramount.

The senior police officer said that the police department has nothing against the actor adding that the Hyderabad police took action against him as per law. “Public safety during a film promotion or an event needs to be checked. Promotion of a film is not as important as public safety. Everyone is responsible,” the DGP said.

Allu Arjun’s press meet

Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday, September 21, briefed the media stating the stampede and subsequent death of 35-year-old Revathi that occurred during the Pushpa 2 stampede in Sandhya Theatre on December 2 were unfortunate and claimed there have been several misunderstandings surrounding the incident.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Allu Arjun said that no one should be blamed. Maintaining he has no ill will against any political leader or department, the actor alleged character assassination and repeated attempts to tarnish the image that he built through 20 years of hard work.

Actor announces Rs 25L for kin of woman killed in Pushpa 2 stampede

On December 6, Allu Arjun announced the donation of Rs 25 lakh as a goodwill gesture to the family of the woman who lost her life during the stampede that occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.