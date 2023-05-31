Pushpa 2 team meets with road accident, details inside

Hyderabad: Another unfortunate incident in the Telugu film industry occurred this morning when the artists of the highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ starring Allu Arjun, were involved in an accident. According to reports, a private bus collided with the bus carrying the Pushpa 2 artists in Narketpally, Nalgonda.

While some artists were seriously injured, others were only slightly hurt. The injured were given immediate medical attention and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This incident comes shortly after a fire mishap on the sets of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either case. These incidents, however, highlight the risks and challenges that the film industry faces when producing highly anticipated projects.

The talented filmmaker Sukumar directed ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

We wish all those affected a speedy recovery and eagerly await the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ a film that promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and remarkable performances.