Pushpa 2 to exit Hyderabad: Which is the new shooting location?

The film's production team recently shared a thrilling update, announcing that they are currently shooting an intense action sequence for the movie's climax

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th August 2024 7:19 pm IST
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to move its shooting location from Hyderabad to Sri Lanka this September. Fans are buzzing with excitement for the sequel, especially after the first installment, “Pushpa: The Rise,” set the box office ablaze and earned Allu Arjun the Best Actor National Award.

Originally slated for release on August 15, 2024, the film’s release date has been pushed to December 6, 2024, due to scheduling conflicts. This new release date will see “Pushpa 2” clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s “Chhava,” adding an extra layer of anticipation for moviegoers.

Still from Pushpa 2 (Source: X)

Pushpa 2  Shooting Update

The film’s production team recently shared a thrilling update, announcing that they are currently shooting an intense action sequence for the movie’s climax. The official handle of the film tweeted, “Shoot update: Pushpa 2 The Rule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax. Pushpa 2 The Rule grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

In an exclusive reveal, ETimes reported that the film’s shooting will transition to the jungles of Sri Lanka next month. A source shared, “In the month of September, the shooting for the film will move to the jungles of Sri Lanka with many scenes of Allu along with his gang members and other characters being shot there and also few action portions.”

