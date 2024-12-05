Pushpa 2 tragedy: ‘Came for Allu Arjun, lost my wife,’ says man

Hyderabad: What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into a nightmare at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Cross Roads, Hyderabad on December 4. A stampede broke out as fans gathered to see Allu Arjun, leaving a 39-year-old woman dead and her young son fighting for his life.

The incident happened late Wednesday night, between 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM, as crowds surged to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, was at the premiere with her husband Bhaskar and their two children, Tej (8) and Sanvi (7).

The chaos caused Revathi to collapse. Police tried to save her by performing CPR and rushed her to a hospital, but she could not be revived. Her son Tej also fainted in the stampede. Thankfully, officers managed to revive him with CPR before taking him to KIMS Hospital. Tej is now in critical condition and being closely monitored.

Update on the kid who fell unconscious Yesterday during #Pushpa2 premiere release



From KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad



An 8-year-old child was brought to the ER in a semi-conscious state. Prior to arrival, CPR was administered by police personnel and bystanders. Upon… — Siddhu Manchikanti Potharaju ☭ (@SiDManchikanti) December 5, 2024

Father’s Heartbreaking Words

Bhaskar, Revathi’s husband, shared his pain:

“Our son Tej is a big fan of Allu Arjun. We came to watch the movie just for him. My wife and children entered the theatre first, and everything seemed fine. But when Allu Arjun arrived, the crowd went wild, and the stampede happened. The police revived my son with CPR and took him to the hospital, but the doctors say he is still critical. Losing my wife is unbearable. Allu Arjun hasn’t responded yet, and we want him to support our family. Action must also be taken against Sandhya Theatre for this tragedy.”

Fans had crowded outside Sandhya Theatre, eager to see Allu Arjun. As the excitement grew, the situation spiraled out of control. The theatre’s main gate collapsed, and police had to use a lathi charge to manage the crowd.