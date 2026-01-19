‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar on love from Japan: Cinema has no borders, only emotions

Chennai: Moved by the letters of love penned by Japanese fans, ace director Sukumar, best known for having directed the pan-Indian blockbuster franchise ‘Pushpa’, has now said that cinema has no borders, only emotions.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen a post of gratitude to fans, the ace director posted a picture of himself reading all the letters that fans from Japan had sent him.

He wrote, “Reading letters that travelled all the way from Japan…truly humbling! Cinema has no borders, only emotions. Your words remind me why I fell in love with storytelling. Forever grateful for this connection beyond language and distance. Arigato gozaimasu, Japan.”

It may be recalled that the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa 2:The Rule’ released as ‘Pushpa Kunrin’ in Japan to full houses on January 16. Actor Allu Arjun, who had gone to Japan for the release of the film there, had received a warm welcome from Japanese fans.

The actor, who had posted a video clip on Instagram showing the immense love he had received from Japanese fans wherever he went, wrote, “Truly touched by the love I have received from Japan fans.Grateful to see Indian cinema being celebrated across cultures. Thank you, Japan. Humbled.”

Earlier, Geek Pictures India, the distributors of the film in Japan, took to their X (Previously known as Twitter) timeline and announced, “‘Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo’ Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa.”

For the unaware, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj — a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part was released on December 5, 2024.