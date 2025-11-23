Putin’s visit to India will be very “fruitful” says Kremlin aide

Last Monday while welcoming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin’s New Delhi visit will take place in three weeks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd November 2025 8:16 pm IST
Unjustified, says Russia on US pressure on India for buying Russian crude oil
PM Modi and Russian President Putin (File Photo)

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming visit to India will be “extremely grand” and “fruitful”, Russian State TV said on Sunday quoting Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

“We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fruitful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it’s even called a state visit,” Ushakov said, in an interview to VGTRK Russian State TV’s Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

“The visit provides an opportunity to put into practice the agreement between the prime minister of India and the Russian president that they will meet annually for a thorough discussion on both bilateral affairs and current international issues,” Ushakov said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

According to him the dates will be simultaneously announced in New Delhi and Moscow closer to the visit.

Last Monday while welcoming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin’s New Delhi visit will take place in three weeks.

Sources here indicate that the 23rd India-Russia Summit will be held on December 5.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd November 2025 8:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button