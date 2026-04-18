Walkthrough PV Sindhu’s lavish Hyderabad home built on hill

Perched atop a serene hill in the upscale Film Nagar area in Jubilee Hills, PV Sindhu’s residence is as remarkable as her achievements

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 4:58 pm IST
PV Sindhu's Hyderabad home
PV Sindhu's Hyderabad home (YouTube)

Known for its rich heritage and modern charm, Hyderabad aka the City of Nizams has long been home to some of India’s biggest celebrities, from film stars to world-class athletes. Among them is PV Sindhu, one of the country’s most celebrated sporting icons.

While she dominates the badminton court with unmatched focus and determination, her home in Hyderabad offers a completely different side of her life – calm and comfort.

PV Sindhu’s Hyderabad Home

Elegant modern house built on a hill in Hyderabad, showcasing contemporary architecture and scenic surrou.

Perched atop a serene hill in the upscale Film Nagar area in Jubilee Hills, PV Sindhu’s residence is as remarkable as her achievements. The three-level home, surrounded by lush greenery, provides breathtaking views of the city while ensuring privacy and tranquillity.

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PV Sindhu's elegant home in Hyderabad with lush greenery and modern architecture.
Beautiful view of a lush garden with tropical plants and a wooden bench in a private hilltop residence.

Speaking about her space in an episode of Asian Paints: Where The Heart Is, Sindhu once shared how the peaceful setting helps her unwind after intense training sessions. “When you come home, you’re usually tired, but for me, it’s like a refreshment altogether,” she said, highlighting the emotional connection she shares with her home.

PV Sindhu relaxing in her lavish Hyderabad hilltop home with modern decor and scenic views.

Designed with a modern minimalist approach, the interiors feature clean lines, open layouts, and ample natural light. At the same time, subtle bold accents add warmth and personality, creating a space that feels both elegant and inviting.

Elegant living room with large glass windows and modern decor.

The house is thoughtfully planned across three floors, with spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining areas, and family zones that ensure comfort for everyone.

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Elegant living room with plush brown sofa and large windows.
Elegant dining room with large windows and modern decor.

One of the most striking elements of the home is a dedicated medal room that showcases PV Sindhu’s numerous accolades. This space stands as a powerful reminder of her journey, from a young athlete to a two-time Olympic medallist celebrating milestones that have made the nation proud.

PV Sindhu's Hyderabad home features a trophy display showcasing her badminton achievements.

The top floor of the house is designed for relaxation and bonding, featuring a private home theatre and a terrace garden. Surrounded by greenery and equipped with cosy seating areas, the outdoor space offers the perfect setting to unwind. There’s also a well-equipped gym within the house.

Outdoor patio with glass roof and black metal frame in Hyderabad home.

Born into a family of national-level volleyball players, her journey to becoming India’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020, has been nothing short of inspiring.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 4:58 pm IST

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Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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