Known for its rich heritage and modern charm, Hyderabad aka the City of Nizams has long been home to some of India’s biggest celebrities, from film stars to world-class athletes. Among them is PV Sindhu, one of the country’s most celebrated sporting icons.

While she dominates the badminton court with unmatched focus and determination, her home in Hyderabad offers a completely different side of her life – calm and comfort.

PV Sindhu’s Hyderabad Home

Perched atop a serene hill in the upscale Film Nagar area in Jubilee Hills, PV Sindhu’s residence is as remarkable as her achievements. The three-level home, surrounded by lush greenery, provides breathtaking views of the city while ensuring privacy and tranquillity.

Speaking about her space in an episode of Asian Paints: Where The Heart Is, Sindhu once shared how the peaceful setting helps her unwind after intense training sessions. “When you come home, you’re usually tired, but for me, it’s like a refreshment altogether,” she said, highlighting the emotional connection she shares with her home.

Designed with a modern minimalist approach, the interiors feature clean lines, open layouts, and ample natural light. At the same time, subtle bold accents add warmth and personality, creating a space that feels both elegant and inviting.

The house is thoughtfully planned across three floors, with spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining areas, and family zones that ensure comfort for everyone.

One of the most striking elements of the home is a dedicated medal room that showcases PV Sindhu’s numerous accolades. This space stands as a powerful reminder of her journey, from a young athlete to a two-time Olympic medallist celebrating milestones that have made the nation proud.

The top floor of the house is designed for relaxation and bonding, featuring a private home theatre and a terrace garden. Surrounded by greenery and equipped with cosy seating areas, the outdoor space offers the perfect setting to unwind. There’s also a well-equipped gym within the house.

Born into a family of national-level volleyball players, her journey to becoming India’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020, has been nothing short of inspiring.