PVNR Expressway littered with garbage, broken liquor bottles

The expressway was opened for public use in 2009. It connects Mehdipatnam to Aramghar Junction and airport.

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Litter and broken bottles scattered along PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad.
Garbage littered at PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: The PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway, mainly built for a hassle-free commute to the Hyderabad Airport (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport), is littered with garbage, including liquor bottles and plastic waste.

A video, shot by Mohammed Abdul Mujahid at Pillar No 87, shows the extent of litter across the 11.6 km flyover, reported Hyderabad Mail. According to him, he has been seeing the garbage for the last ten days, and authorities have taken no action so far.

“There are broken liquor bottles, concrete debris, plastic rods, sheets. There is garbage dumped on both sides of the bridge,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

The PVNR Expressway was opened for public use on October 19, 2009. It connects Mehdipatnam to Aramghar Junction and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

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