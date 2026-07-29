Video: Moving car catches fire under Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire under the PVNR Expressway, Pillar No. 278, in Hyderabad on the morning of Wednesday, July 29. No casualties were reported.

At the time of the incident, the car was travelling towards Mehdipatnam. When flames suddenly erupted from the vehicle, police personnel on duty noticed it and immediately rushed to the spot.

Traffic police bring fire under control

The Rajendranagar Traffic Police managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

A major accident was prevented. Following the incident, traffic movement in the area returned to normal without significant disruption.

#HYDTPinfo

🚨GoodWork | Swift Response by Rajendranagar Traffic Police 🚨

While on traffic regulation duty, the staff of @shotr_rjnr noticed a car engine catching fire near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 278 towards Mehdipatnam.



Without wasting any time, the traffic personnel… pic.twitter.com/zPS5VV7dUY — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) July 29, 2026

No casualties reported

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary information, a short circuit is likely to have caused the fire.