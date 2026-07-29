Video: Moving car catches fire under Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway

The car was travelling towards Mehdipatnam. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Moving car catches fire under PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad
Moving car catches fire under PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire under the PVNR Expressway, Pillar No. 278, in Hyderabad on the morning of Wednesday, July 29. No casualties were reported.

At the time of the incident, the car was travelling towards Mehdipatnam. When flames suddenly erupted from the vehicle, police personnel on duty noticed it and immediately rushed to the spot.

Traffic police bring fire under control

The Rajendranagar Traffic Police managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

Subhan Bakery

A major accident was prevented. Following the incident, traffic movement in the area returned to normal without significant disruption.

No casualties reported

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary information, a short circuit is likely to have caused the fire.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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