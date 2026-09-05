Pvt bus collides with school bus in Sircilla, two children injured

Hyderabad: Two school children in Rajanna Sircilla suffered minor injuries after a speeding private bus hit their school bus while it was taking a turn, police said on Saturday, September 5.

“The private bus was speeding and hit the school bus on the left side as it was trying to make a U-turn,” an official from Sircilla Town Police Station told Siasat.com.

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The private bus was carrying around 40 textile workers, while the school bus was carrying around 20 children aged as young as eight and nine, police said. Videos show that the front of the travel bus was badly damaged, and broken glass was strewn across the school bus.

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The driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered.