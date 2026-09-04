Telangana: RTC driver dies as bus overturns in Kamareddy

The bus, belonging to the Hyderabad-1 depot, overturned after hitting a divider on the side of the road near Bichkunda at 12 pm.

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Bus overturned on roadside after accident near Kamareddy, with onlookers at the scene.
RTC driver dies as bus overturns in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver died on Friday, September 4, after the bus overturned after hitting a divider in Jukkal, Kamareddy district.

The bus, belonging to the Hyderabad-1 depot, overturned near Bichkunda at 12 pm. A total of 13 passengers were inside the bus and sustained only minor injuries.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed shock over the accident and offered condolences to driver Anjaneyulu’s family.

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“I spoke to the RTC Managing Director, District Collector and Superintendent of Police on the phone about the accident and inquired about the current situation. It is deeply saddening that the bus driver, Anjaneyulu, got trapped under the bus in the accident and died. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased,” he stated in a post on X.

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