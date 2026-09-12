PWD bribe charges surface in ED probe against Satish Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate’s searches linked to Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi have triggered a fresh political controversy after the agency claimed that documents and digital evidence relating to alleged PWD irregularities and contractor bribe collection were recovered.

The ED said searches were conducted at 21 locations linked to Jarkiholi, his family members and associates in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Gokak and Kolkata as part of an investigation into suspected financial transactions, foreign investments and cross-border dealings. Some searches reportedly continued for more than 36 hours.

ED, Bengaluru conducted searches at 21 premises linked to Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi & associates at Bengaluru, Belagavi, Gokak, & Kolkata on 09.09.2026 to 10.09.2026 under FEMA, 1999 & seized unaccounted cash of Rs 3.3 Cr, & foreign currency of Rs 15 Lakh. pic.twitter.com/RfPbuISA4F — ED (@dir_ed) September 11, 2026

According to the agency, documents and digital devices seized during the operation contained information relating to alleged irregularities in the PWD and the collection of bribes from contractors. The ED is also examining allegations that payments were made in connection with securing government tenders.

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The agency named Indian Commerce Eastern Private Limited in connection with alleged financial transactions linked to the tender process and is examining whether such funds were subsequently used to acquire assets outside India.

The searches also resulted in the reported seizure of Rs 3.3 crore in unaccounted cash and foreign currency, including US dollars and euros, valued at around Rs 15 lakh.

Documents relating to overseas companies

The ED said it recovered documents relating to overseas companies, including Eldorado Mining Resources and Zambia-based New Aurum Mining Limited. It also claimed that Jarkiholi had a 40 per cent interest in Magnitude Star, a gold mining company.

The latest claims have intensified the political battle in Karnataka. The BJP is likely to use the alleged PWD-related material to target the Congress government and demand explanations from Jarkiholi, who holds the PWD portfolio.

Congress leaders and Jarkiholi’s supporters, however, have alleged that the searches are politically motivated and part of a wider effort to target Opposition leaders through central agencies.

The allegations remain under investigation. The ED’s claims and seizure of documents or cash do not by themselves establish criminal liability. Further scrutiny of financial records, digital evidence and transactions will determine whether the alleged PWD irregularities and bribe collection claims lead to further legal action.