PWD demolishes temple, mosque at Delhi’s ITO

New Delhi: A temple and a mosque in the national capital’s ITO area were demolished by the Public Works Department (PWD) as a part of its anti-encroachment drive.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.

Saturday’s development comes after the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the PWD to carry out work to make a pedestrian pathway at “Jheel ka Piao” on Mathura Road, ITO, even if it called for demolishing a portion of the temple and the mosque.

The single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed that the issue was concerning the development of a pathway on an extremely busy road wherein documents and other photographs show that the temple and the mosque are abutting the pedestrian pathway.

It observed that in the line sketch filed by the PWD, there was no uniformity in the pedestrian pathway which could affect the safety of pedestrians.

The court asked PWD to confirm with the caretakers of the mandir/masjid to arrive at a consensus on the time when the said demolition will take place.

The court was hearing a plea that was moved by caretakers of Sanatan Dharam Mandir, also known as Prachin Shiv Mandir, on Mathura Road.

They had challenged a letter by the PWD which said the mandir property was identified as obstructing the way.