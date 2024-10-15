Python drapes around drunk man’s neck in Andhra Pradesh, video surfaces

A Python climbed on a drunk man and draped itself around his neck in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh (AP). A video of the incident, which occurred in the Signalpally area of Avuku Mandal, has surfaced online.

The man, who is reportedly a truck driver, is seen sitting on a bench in an inebriated state. While locals noticed the python slithering around the man’s neck, he was unaware of what was happening. It is not clear as to when the incident occurred.

The Python crawled up the intoxicated man’s neck who sat on the bench unable to navigate home. After a while, the reptile emerged from the bushes and gradually draped itself around his neck. Upon noticing the snake, locals used firewood to drag it aside.