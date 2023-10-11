Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival sets a historic high in Indian theatre scene

Hyderabad: Iconic Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival has set a new benchmark in the world of theatre, with long queues at its ticket counters and large crowds attending the week-long event. This was never seen in the history of theatre in this part of the country, prominent theatre personalities said. The festival was held from October 5 to 9.

The festival, which was co-presented by Telangana Tourism and Aparna Group, saw commendable performances and master classes by luminaries like Anjan Srivastav, Sunil Shanbag, Mita Vasisht, Mohammad Ali Baig, IPTA, Padatik, and others.

Senior bureaucrat Jayesh Ranjan said, “It is amazing to see such large crowds coming every day. Every play chosen was brilliant.”

Another senior representative of the Telangana government, Arvind Kumar, IAS, said, “We are proud to support this grand theatre festival which is a part of Hyderabad’s timeline and in two decades placed the state on the world theatre map.”

While regulars and veterans lapped up the artistic treat, there were some who got initiated into theatre. Rahul Kumar, an IT professional who came for the first time admitted, “Thanks to Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, I got to see such acclaimed actors live on stage.”

Theatre practitioner Sripuja observed, “We are indebted to curator Padmasri Mohammad Ali Baig for giving us this opportunity to watch some of the finest talent from across the country not only present their plays but also share their varied experience in Master Classes.”

Cardiologist Dr. Sreenivas Kumar felt “going by the swelling crowds it looks like this theatre festival is really popular.” Santosh Mehra (IPS) exclaimed, “It was a stupendous success!”

The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is a testament to the growing popularity of theatre in Hyderabad and across the country. The festival’s success is also a credit to the hard work and dedication of its organisers and participants.