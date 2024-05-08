Qatar Airways Cargo launches largest animal transport in the world

Doha: Qatar Airways Cargo recently launched world’s largest air cargo animal facility near Hamad International Airport and the Qatar Airways Aircraft Maintenance Hangar.

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s largest animal carrier, has invested in a new center and relaunched its Next Generation Live product, demonstrating its commitment to animal welfare.

The new facility, which spans 5,260 square metres, is larger than the previous animal operation, which was 4,000 square metres.

It features 140 dog kennels, 40 cat kennels, and 24 horse stables in four zones, as well as special areas for day-old chicks, birds, fish, reptiles, and exotic animals.

#QatarAirways Cargo has set a benchmark in the transport of live animals with its new Animal Centre and the launch of its next generation Live product. With Qatar Airways Cargo Animal Centre, our customers can get updates and photos of their pets and animals during transit. pic.twitter.com/ra5HC61YnR — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 29, 2024

This facility primarily handles transit shipments, offering dedicated rooms for customs formalities and a large cattle handling area with air conditioning for daytime transportation of cattle charters, unlike previous facilities.

It features airside and landside docks, 47 ULD induction rooms, five ULD rooms for built pallets, and temperature-controlled animal areas with music for animal comfort.

Also Read Qatar Airways wins 3 titles at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2024

Vets are available 24/7 at the facility to maintain animal health, while horse stables and loading/unloading areas feature soft, non-slip flooring to prevent injuries.

“We are a 5-star airline, we’ve got a 5-star airport, we now have a 5-star animal facility that I think all of you will be more than comfortable sending your pets in the future,” said Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Officer Cargo Mark Drusch, as quoted by The Peninsula.

In 2023, Qatar Airways Cargo has transported over 550,000 animals, including 10,000 horses.