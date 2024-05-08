Qatar Airways wins 3 titles at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2024

Doha: The Qatari flag carrier, Qatar Airways won three prestigious titles during the Business Traveler Middle East Awards 2024 held in Dubai on Monday, May 6.

Titles are

Best regional airline serving the Middle East

Best business class

Best travel application

Qatari carrier won awards for exceptional travel experiences and expanding its global network of over 170 destinations, including many in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al Meer praised the team’s dedication and innovative travel technologies for receiving awards, promising to continue providing exceptional services globally, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The 23rd edition of the Business Traveler Middle East Awards recognizes the most successful aviation and hospitality industry leaders in the region through reader-voted nominations.