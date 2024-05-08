Video: Hyderabadi woman tortured in Bahrain, mother seeks MEA’s help

Hyderabad: The mother of a 34-year-old Hyderabadi woman Shaheen Begum who has been stranded in Bahrain, has appealed to the Minister of External Affairs of India (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar for help to bring her daughter back to the country.

The incident came to fore after Shaheen’s mother Zuleqa Bee’s letter and video message to the government was shared on X by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Tuesday, May 7.

A few months back, Shaheen, who is a resident of Kalapathar, was in search of employment due to her family’s poor financial condition. She was approached by two agents Fatima and Younus, residents of Shaheen Nagar and Rajendra Naga, who offered her a housemaid job in Bahrain with a monthly salary of 130 Bahraini Dinar (Rs 28,802).

Narrating her daughter’s ordeal, Zuleqa said, “As per the agreement, Shaheen was taken to Muscat, Oman, on a visit visa on March 15, 2024, and from there she was taken to Bahrain on a housemaid visa.”

“In Bahrain, she was received by another agent, Mazher, who assigned her to work in a house to take care of an elderly mentally ill woman, but she struggles to work there as she is being tortured by the woman.”

She continued, “My daughter is not being provided with proper food, housing, or her passport, and her desire to return to India has been denied.”

In her appeal to the MEA, Zuleqa seeks the rescue and repatriation of her daughter.

In an emotional audio record, Shaheen also pleaded with the government for her rescue, claiming she has not been provided with food and had been subjected to torture.

