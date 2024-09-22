Qatar airways prohibits pagers and walkie-talkies on Lebanon Flights

Several airlines including Qatar on Thursday, September 19 prohibited travelers flying to and from Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies. This decision has been in response to the mass blasts connected with these gadgets that have claimed many lives in Beirut.

UAE airlines, including Emirates, have issued clarifications regarding the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies on flights to Lebanon, following a recent ban by Lebanese authorities on these devices.

Emirates has updated its travel protocols for flights to Lebanon. While the airline did not provide specific details about pagers and walkie-talkies, it is actively monitoring the security situation and advising passengers to stay informed about any changes that could impact their travel plans.

However, Emirates still allows passengers to travel directly from Dubai or those departing from Beirut, despite the broader restrictions affecting transit passengers.

In its response, the UAE’s Etihad Airways in a statement announced that it is conducting its regular flights to and from Beirut. “Etihad Airways is currently operating its normal flight schedule to and from Beirut. We monitor all global security situations. We have to only operate a flight when is safe to do so and the safety of the passenger is of paramount concern to the management of this airline”.

UAE’s flydubai spokesperson said the carrier “follows all directives issued by the local authorities”.

Qatar Airways’ Ban

In light of the attack, Qatar Airways also announced a ban on carrying pagers and walkie-talkies for all flights departing from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.

“Following the directive received from the directorate general of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice,” the national carrier of Qatar said as quoted by Khaleej Times.