Qatar-based Indian engineer wins Rs 2.23 cr in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A Qatar-based Indian mechanical engineer won the guaranteed raffle prize of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,23,45,700) in the latest Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Shahabaz Kadengal siddique— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, May 6.

Shahabaz, has played the game regularly for two years and was watching the draw live in Qatar when his name was drawn.

“I watched the live draw online along with my friends and was blown away when I saw my name on the screen. Everyone has a chance to make it big with Mahzooz since the participation costs AED 35 only. Thank you, Mahzooz, for this great moment and for helping me secure my family’s future,” Shahabaz told Khaleej Times.

We’ve crowned another millionaire with our guaranteed AED 1,000,000

raffle prize! Participate now for AED 35 and you could be next week’s

incredible winner 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1Wjyfjayhc — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) May 10, 2023

To date, Mahzooz has created 42 millionaires, making it one of the country’s most popular weekly draws among overseas participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.