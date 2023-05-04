Indian oil & gas supervisor in Qatar wins Rs 2 cr in latest Mahzooz draw

Doha: A 36-year-old Qatar-based Indian expatriate won the guaranteed raffle prize of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,66,323) in the latest Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Sumair Singh— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, April 29.

Sumair, working at an offshore oil rig, the oil and gas supervisor is out in the sea for six weeks at a time. He will visit the UAE to collect the cheque in the next ten days.

The same draws saw a total of 41 lucky winners sharing the second prize of 200,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,53,447) each winning 4,878 Dirhams (Rs 1,08,619) another 1,379 winners matching three out of five numbers and receiving 250 Dirhams (Rs 5,566) each.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for 35 Dirhams (Rs 779) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

Those who match six numbers will share a cash prize of not less than Dirhams 50 million (Rs 1,11,40,53,028). Winners who match five numbers will be able to claim a stake of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,22,81,060), which may increase depending on the number of players present.

People who match four numbers will get a cash prize of Dirhams 1000 (Rs 22,280) and players who match three numbers will get Dirhams 35 (Rs 779) or play free.

Participants have to match seven numbers to win the grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,22,80,51,824), the biggest prize on offer in the UAE. No one has won the first prize yet.