Qatar calls for urgent action to defuse tension in Middle East

Doha: Qatar has called on the international community to swiftly intervene to defuse tension and prevent the Middle East region from sliding into a new conflict cycle.

This came in a statement delivered by Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), before a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, April 19.

Sheikha Alya warns of conflict spillover unless bloodshed in the Gaza Strip ceases, urging all parties to de-escalate and exercise restraint, highlighting the region’s worrying developments, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

She condemns all forms of targeting civilians and facilities in the Gaza Strip, stating it represents an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Sheikha Alya reiterated warnings of humanitarian and security implications and rejected any military operation by Israeli forces in Rafah city.

She emphasized the importance of adherence to international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, to prevent famine and end the humanitarian crisis.

The Qatari Ambassador affirmed her country’s historical position in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Despite a Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire on March 25, the Israeli forces continue their aggression against Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli aggression in Gaza resulted in significant destruction, and a humanitarian and health catastrophe, resulting in over 34,000 deaths and 76,700 injuries.