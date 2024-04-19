Pre-recorded screams from Israeli drones terrorize Gaza residents

Israeli Army has been using pre-recorded screams of women and babies from drones to terrorize Gaza residents. The move has sparked an international outrage as Israel continues to employ such psychological warfare tactics against the Palestinians.

Screams of women and babies from drones over the Gaza Strip to has been terrorising residents, according to reports from eyewitnesses and human rights organisations.

An Israeli quadcopter is roaming Nuseirat camp in Gaza and playing the sound of a baby crying.



When people go to help what they think is a baby in need, they are shot and killed.pic.twitter.com/ltxqHKYJP0 — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) April 15, 2024

According to the Geneva-based human rights organization Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on some of the people as they attempted to investigate and offer assistance. The noises are intended to arouse feelings in listeners, to tug at their heartstrings and compel them to come out into the open.

The Israeli military’s use of sound as a weapon to terrorize the war-weary people of Gaza is a haunting manifestation of modern warfare. The chilling new strategy has been unfolding under the cover of darkness in the densely populated Nuseirat camp, which has been sheltering over 30,000 Palestinians.

Every night is different, with gunfire, explosions, baby cries, and women’s screams among the sounds that combine to frighten.

The Euro-Med Monitor team has collected testimonies from residents, who reported hearing pleas for help at night. When some of them went out to offer assistance, they discovered it was the sound coming from the drones, which opened gunfire at them, making them flee for their lives.

🚨What we documented yesterday in the Nuseirat refugee camp is extremely shocking.



Israeli drones mimicked the sounds of crying children, women’s screams, and barking dogs to lure residents out of their homes, only to target and kill them. — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) April 16, 2024

الجيش الإسرائيلي يوظف تكتيكًا جديدًا يستخدم فيه أصواتًا مسجلة لرضع يبكون ونساء يستغيثون لاستدراج المدنيين وقتلهم.. هذا ما وثقه الأورومتوسطي في مخيم النصيرات للاجئين وسط قطاع غزة⤵ pic.twitter.com/iy59L5S77z — المرصد الأورومتوسطي (@EuroMedHRAr) April 18, 2024

The world community has condemned the method used by the Israeli forces. Euro-Med Monitor has urged the global community to step in and stop the Israeli army’s abuses of human rights and international law.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also expressed concern over the Israeli military’s use of sound as a weapon to terrorize civilians in Gaza. She has called for an independent investigation into the matter and urged the Israeli authorities to respect their obligations under international human rights law.