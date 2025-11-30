Qatar declares full security readiness ahead of FIFA Arab Cup 2025 kickoff

Doha: Qatar announced on Sunday, November 30, that it is fully prepared to secure the FIFA Arab Cup2025 — the Arab world’s biggest football tournament — which begins on Monday, December 1, and runs until December 18.
In a post on X, Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Forces “Lekhwiya”, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, said he has “great confidence” in the security forces, adding that the country’s experience in hosting major sporting events has become a regional model under the directives of the Emir.
The local organising committee confirmed that all preparations are complete. CEO Jassim Abdul Aziz Al Jassim said ticket sales have exceeded 700,000, with a final batch to be released soon. Match-ticket holders will have complimentary access to the Doha Metro.
Tournament fixtures overview
- Opening match: Syria vs Tunisia – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
- Opening ceremony: Al Bayt Stadium
- Qatar vs Palestine (Group A): Al Bayt Stadium
- Final: Lusail Stadium
- Participating teams: 16 Arab teams
Tournament schedule
- December 1-9: Group stage
- December 11-12: Quarterfinals
- December 15: Semifinals
- December 18: Third-place play-off and final
Qatar is hosting the Arab Cup for the third time, following the 1998 and 2021 editions, and has also been awarded the 2029 and 2033 tournaments.