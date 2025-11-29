UAE National Day: 2 Emirates announce discount on traffic fines

Residents have been urged to clear dues through emirate-level police websites or the Ministry of Interior’s MOI app.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2025 12:32 pm IST
Heavy traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road in central Dubai with multiple lanes filled with cars and trucks.
Traffic moves along Sheikh Zayed Road in central Dubai. Photo: AFP

Motorists in two emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can benefit from discount on traffic fines as part of the country’s 54th National Day celebrations.

Sharjah Police discounts

  • 35 percent discount when fines are paid within 60 days of the violation.
  • Applies to: financial penalty, vehicle impoundment period, release fees.
  • 25 percent discount for payments made after 60 days and within one year.
  • Applies to: financial penalty only.

However, serious traffic offences and traffic points are excluded from these discounts.

Umm Al Quwain discounts

  • 40 percent reduction on fines issued before December 1, 2025.
  • Discount period: December 1, 2025 – January 9, 2026.
  • Excluded: aggravated offences.

Residents have been urged to clear dues through emirate-level police websites or the Ministry of Interior’s MOI app, in line with efforts to improve road safety.

More emirates may announce similar initiatives ahead of National Day on December 2, with a two-day holiday confirmed for the public and private sectors. Work resumes on December 3.

