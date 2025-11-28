UAE releases 6,500 prisoners ahead of National Day

The pardons are part of the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian tradition during national celebrations.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2025 12:45 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pardoned more than 6,500 prisoners ahead of the 54th National Day, with leaders across the country issuing directives aimed at offering inmates a renewed chance at rebuilding their lives.

The pardons were announced on Thursday, November 27, are part of the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian tradition during national celebrations.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 2,937 prisoners and committed to settling their financial penalties as part of the pardon.

Other rulers across the emirates issued similar directives:

  • 2,025 prisoners released under the orders of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.
  • 366 prisoners pardoned by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
  • 225 prisoners released following the directive of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman.
  • 129 prisoners pardoned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah.
  • 854 prisoners freed under the orders of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

About UAE National Day

Eid Al Etihad, marked each year on December 2, commemorates the formation of the UAE in 1971. The celebration features nationwide festivities, including fireworks, air shows, car parades, cultural events and widespread displays of the UAE flag.

