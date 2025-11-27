UAE withdraws bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, months after formally submitting its proposal in February 2025.

The announcement was made through the federation’s official Instagram account on Thursday, November 27, confirming that the UAE is no longer pursuing the tournament.

When the bid was submitted, UAE FA President Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said the country was well positioned to deliver an exceptional edition of the championship, highlighting the strong public support for major sports events hosted in the UAE. He noted at the time that the nation’s diverse communities contribute to the atmosphere and success of international competitions staged in the country.

The UAE previously hosted the Asian Cup in 1996 and 2019, earning recognition for its organisation and facilities. The next edition of the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Countries that bid for the AFC Asian Cup 2031:

Football Australia

Football Association of Indonesia

Korea Football Association

Kuwait Football Association

All India Football Federation (AIFF)

The winning 2031 bid expected to be confirmed at the AFC Congress in 2026.