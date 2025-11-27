UAE withdraws bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

The UAE had initially joined India, Indonesia, Kuwait, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and a joint Kyrgyzstan–Tajikistan bid in the contest to host the 2031 edition.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2025 4:22 pm IST
A close-up view of the AFC Asian Cup trophy with red and green ribbons from the UAE 2019 tournament.
The AFC Asian Cup trophy, pictured during the 2019 edition hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, months after formally submitting its proposal in February 2025.

The announcement was made through the federation’s official Instagram account on Thursday,  November 27, confirming that the UAE is no longer pursuing the tournament.

When the bid was submitted, UAE FA President Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said the country was well positioned to deliver an exceptional edition of the championship, highlighting the strong public support for major sports events hosted in the UAE. He noted at the time that the nation’s diverse communities contribute to the atmosphere and success of international competitions staged in the country.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The UAE previously hosted the Asian Cup in 1996 and 2019, earning recognition for its organisation and facilities. The next edition of the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Countries that bid for the AFC Asian Cup 2031:

  • Football Australia
  • Football Association of Indonesia
  • Korea Football Association
  • Kuwait Football Association
  • All India Football Federation (AIFF)

The winning 2031 bid expected to be confirmed at the AFC Congress in 2026.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2025 4:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button