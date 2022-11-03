Qatar displays Hadith of Prophet Muhammad ahead of FIFA WC 

In a bid to introduce fans from across to the ‘World to Islam’, Qatar is displaying the hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Murals comprising the sayings of the Prophet on mercy, charity, and good deeds have been erected on the streets. Some of the Hadiths displayed on streets include “Every good deed is a charity”, “He who is not merciful to others, will not be treated mercifully”

The FIFA World Cup is slated to be held between November 20 and December 18. It is also the first FIFA World Cup to be conducted in the Middle East. In October, Qatar hosted the Street Child FIFA World Cup 2022. 28 teams representing 25 countries participated in the tournament. 13 girls teams and 15 boys teams participated in the event representing refugees and displaced children.

“This is the World Cup for those that have faced stigma. We say to you, ‘you are loved.’ For those who are constantly denied access or shooed away or even rounded up, we say, ‘come to the front of the queue. You are important Co-founder and CEO of Street Children United, John Wroe said.