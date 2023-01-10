Qatar gives $25m to help Pakistan deal with flood crisis

Doha: Qatar on Monday announced providing $25 million to help Pakistan tide over the flood crisis, the official Qatar News Agency reported.

The dole was announced in a speech by Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, held in Geneva.

Al-Muraikhi said that Qatar’s support stems from its commitment to the spirit of international solidarity and cooperation, and their role in mitigating crises, the importance of meeting the needs and priorities of reform and reconstruction stages following the devastating floods.

The Minister pointed out that the conference was being held when the climate crisis is at the top of the global agenda, adding that it continues to have negative consequences, causing severe damage to various sectors and impacting hundreds of millions of people around the world.

“It was sad to see the scale of this devastating disaster, the loss of lives, and the painful scenes of destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan, along with displacement and suffering facing the people of Pakistan,” Al-Muraikhi added.

The scale of this devastating crisis, the Minister said, is evidence and a reminder that climate change still constitutes an existential threat that emphasises the importance of international solidarity and cooperation, as well as taking urgent measures to address the challenges faced by the world.

Al-Muraikhi commended the Pakistani government and its response and endeavours made by the UN and all humanitarian actors to meet the urgent needs of the people as well as lauded the efforts made to prepare a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment.

The Minister pointed out that Qatar spared no effort to stand by Pakistan and provide urgent relief aid to support those affected by the floods, out of its recognition of the importance of multilateral cooperation and the commitment to values based on solidarity and partnership.

“In September 2022, Qatar also dispatched the first flight of the air bridge to support Pakistan fight the floods, and that flight was equipped with specialised mechanisms for search and rescue operations, as well as a medical team with integrated equipment,” he said.