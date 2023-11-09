Qatar mediating release of few hostages in Gaza for temporary ceasefire

Doha: Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, reported AFP.

AFP on Wednesday, November 18, citing source close to the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the talks are underway for the release of a dozen hostages, including six Americans, in exchange for a three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read Video: Hamas releases two elderly hostages from captivity in Gaza

Qatari mediation has so far succeeded in releasing four hostages— two Americans on October 20 and two Israelis on the October 23.

During a press conference on Sunday, November 5, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani confirmed that Qatari mediation efforts in the field of releasing prisoners are still continuing “despite the complexity of the field situation due to the practices of the Israeli occupation army.”

Over a month has passed since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, which killed over 1,400 civilians and taken 239 hostages.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign against Hamas has resulted in the deaths of 10,569 civilians.