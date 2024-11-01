Qatar pledges to invest USD 3 bn in Pakistan during Shehbaz Sharif’s visit

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday announced that Qatar pledged to invest USD 3 billion in Pakistan during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister returned home on Friday after completing a two-day visit to Doha during which he had important meetings with the top leaders of Qatar and its business community.

Before Qatar, he also paid a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia to attend a conference.

Tarar addressing a press conference presented an overview of the visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Qatar and Pakistan have agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, investment, culture and economy,” he said, adding that the pledged “investment of USD 3 billion will further strengthen Pakistan’s economy”.

Tarar said an exhibition about Pakistani art and architecture was held during the prime minister’s visit to Doha, which is a significant development in the Pakistan-Qatar relationship.

He said the prime minister thanked Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his cooperation and support for Pakistan.

Regarding Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister said fruitful meetings were held with the Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said Saudi investments in Pakistan have increased from USD 2.2 billion to USD 2.8 billion and this rise of USD 600 million demonstrates the growing relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Tarar also said the prime minister, during his visit, also condemned the continued Israeli oppression against the unarmed Palestinians.