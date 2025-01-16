Qatar PM arrives in Damascus amid diplomatic shifts

Damascus: Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Damascus on Thursday, January 16, marking a significant moment in the flurry of high-level diplomatic visits to Syria since the fall of the previous government in December 2024, Syrian state television reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the visit as a reaffirmation of Doha’s “longstanding position of supporting our Syrian brothers.”

Meanwhile, Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, hosted Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno in the capital. The simultaneous visits highlight Damascus’s intensified efforts to rebuild international ties and secure foreign backing as the interim administration navigates the country’s ongoing transition.

Qatar, a regional power that severed relations with Syria’s former government during the decade-long conflict, has joined a growing number of states re-engaging with Damascus.

These diplomatic overtures signal a shift in regional dynamics as Syria works to reestablish its presence on the global stage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month in Doha, Thani met with a high-level Syrian delegation led by interim Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in Syria.

The travelling delegation included Syria’s Minister of Defence, Marhaf Abu Qasra, and the Head of the Intelligence Service, Anas Khattab.

The Qatari Prime Minister had reaffirmed his country’s unwavering stance in supporting Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence, highlighting the importance of fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.

For his part, Al-Shaibani praised Qatar’s prominent role in supporting the Syrian people, noting that Qatar would be a key partner in the peace phase.

On December 21, 2024, Qatar reopened its embassy in Damascus, Syria, becoming the second country to do so after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government. This marked the first time in 13 years that Qatar’s national flag was raised over the embassy building.

A military coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a major offensive from northern Syria on November 27, 2024, capturing Damascus and overthrowing al-Assad’s government within 12 days.