Qatar: Rs 6 lakh fine, jail term for taking photos of accident

Doha: The Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the imposition of a fine not exceeding 10,000 Qatari Riyal (Rs 2,27,958) and up to two years in jail for taking photos of accident.

Taking to X, the MoI warned that capturing accident photos in unauthorised conditions violates privacy laws and is subject to legal consequences.

“Adhering to laws reflects your awareness and preserves the rights of others,” it added.

The MoI cited Article 333 of the Penal Code which stipulates that “whoever illegally intrudes into another person’s private life and without their consent shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years in prison and/or a fine not exceeding QR10,000.”