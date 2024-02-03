Qatar: Rs 6 lakh fine, jail term for taking photos of accident

The MoI warned that capturing accident photos in unauthorised conditions violates privacy laws and is subject to legal consequences.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2024 8:29 pm IST
Qatar: Rs 6 lakh fine, jail term for taking photos of accident
Photo: X

Doha: The Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the imposition of a fine not exceeding 10,000 Qatari Riyal (Rs 2,27,958) and up to two years in jail for taking photos of accident.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Taking to X, the MoI warned that capturing accident photos in unauthorised conditions violates privacy laws and is subject to legal consequences.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia announces world’s largest football entertainment project with Ronaldo

“Adhering to laws reflects your awareness and preserves the rights of others,” it added.

MS Education Academy

The MoI cited Article 333 of the Penal Code which stipulates that “whoever illegally intrudes into another person’s private life and without their consent shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years in prison and/or a fine not exceeding QR10,000.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2024 8:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button