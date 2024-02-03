Saudi Arabia announces world’s largest football entertainment project with Ronaldo

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the world’s largest entertainment project with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for the next Riyadh Season.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh before the match between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and United States’ Inter Miami on Thursday, February 1, at Kingdom’s Arena in Riyadh.

Turki Al-Sheikh added, “We are ready in Riyadh Season to enter into a partnership with Al-Nassr Club for the development of Al Awwal Park or the construction of a new stadium for the club resembling Kingdom Arena.”

معالي المستشار تركي آل الشيخ :



– مع كرستيانو رونالدو .. سيتم عمل مشروع ترفيهي لـ كرستيانو رونالدو في موسم الرياض القادم وهو أكبر عمل سيتم إنشاءه لـ لاعب كرة قدم.



– لـ محمد الخريجي .. نحن مستعدين لتطوير ملعب النصر أو إنشاء ملعب آخر مثل هذا.



In January 2023, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Riyadh-based Al Nassr, a move that garnered global attention.

As per media reports, Ronaldo would like to renew his contract until 2027.

Ronaldo has regained his best form since joining the club, scoring 54 goals in 2023, making him the player with the most goals for both club and country. This season, he has scored 20 league goals and provided nine assists in 18 appearances for Al-Nassr.