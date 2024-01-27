Watch: Saudi biz woman buys signed Ronaldo’s jersey for Rs 1 cr

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian businesswoman reportedly bought Cristiano Ronaldo’s signed Al-Nassr jersey for a staggering 125,000 dollars (Rs 1,03,90,193) at a public auction in the Kingdom.
The auction took place on Wednesday, January 24, on the sidelines of Formula E in the town of Diriyah, Riyadh.
The auction opened with Ronaldo’s jersey bearing the name and number 7, followed by paintings and valuable collectibles.
A viral 59-second video clip shows a woman winning an auction by offering the highest price.
As per media reports, the woman who won the jersey, works as a fashion designer, refused to reveal her identity.
The auction proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization in the Kingdom.
Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Riyadh-based Al Nassr in January 2023, a move that garnered global attention.